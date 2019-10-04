Waterford road closure extended for emergency works

Waterford City and County Council has extended the closure of part of the R672 from October 4 to October 11 to facilitate the carrying out of emergency works.



On those dates, the R-672 will be closed from its junction with the N-72 at Ballymacmague South (Master Mc Grath) to its junction with the R-671 at Knockraha to facilitate drainage works along a section of the R-672 to the east Garryduff Crossroads (R-672/L-1033).



Diversion Routes:

Traffic travelling towards Clonmel from Dungarvan on R-672 and N-72 will be diverted at Master Mc Grath along the N-72 towards Rockfield Junction (N-72/R-671), and continue to Clonmel via R-671.

Traffic travelling from Clonmel towards Dungarvan along R-672 will be diverted onto R-671 at Knockraha towards Rockfield Junction (N-72/R-672) and onto Dungarvan via the N-72.

Waterford City & County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.