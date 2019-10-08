Footpath injuries and pothole claims cost Waterford City and County Council near €5 million

The sums of money paid out by Waterford City and County Council for footpath injuries and motor damage claims across a three year (12 quarters) period have been revealed.

The council settled 171 footpath injuries claims totalling €4,889,669 between 2016 and 2018.

With regards to pothole motor damage claims, the council settled 84 claims which added up to €74,257 during the same period.

Footpath injuries breakdown

2016: 52 claims closed with a gross claim value of €1,447,808.

2017: 63 claims closed with a gross claim value of € 1,578,654.

2018: 56 claims closed with a gross claim value of € 1,863,207.

Pothole motor damage breakdown

2016: 36 claims closed with a gross claim value of € 35,709.

2017: 26 claims closed with a gross claim value of €5,018.

2018: 22 claims closed with a gross claim value of € 33,530.