Waterford secondary school hosts informative open night

Fifth and sixth class pupils in Waterford got a taste of secondary school at the Presentation's recent open night.

The pupils, accompanied by their parents, sampled secondary school activities in areas such as computers, cookery, hair and beauty, music, and science.

Their parents were given a presentation by principal Orla Bolger, school staff along with current and past pupils.

Those in attendance also got a tour of the school's facilities, before having a cup of tea and a chat.