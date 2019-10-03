Children's art contest to produce wall mural for Waterford seaside town

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has today announced details of a special art competition it is running with the assistance of Waterford Walls for students between 13-19 years of age, enrolled in second-level school or Youthreach centres in Waterford.

The purpose of the competition is to recognise and celebrate the region’s deep ties with the fishing industry where the winning entry will become a mural at the Dunmore East Port office. Young people are invited to design an original mural that will be painted onto the gable wall of the SPFA Port Office in Dunmore East.

The mural must visually represent the SFPA’s vision for Ireland’s marine resources but with a local angle. The SFPA is working with Waterford Walls, who will manage the project once the design has been chosen. An artist will work with the student(s), teaching them the basics of working with spray paint as well as managing the creation of the mural to ensure it is finished to a standard that everyone involved can be happy with.

Calling for young artists to enter the completion, Dr Susan Steele, SFPA chair said: “The sea-fishing and seafood sectors play an intrinsic part in the story of Waterford and the wider southeast region. As an organization we are looking to recognise this in a special way by involving young people in Waterford in designing a mural for our Dunmore East Port Office. We are delighted to have Waterford Walls assisting us in this project, offering their expertise and guidance to the winning entrant(s) in seeing their winning design recreated on our art wall. I would encourage any young person with a creative eye to take out their paintbrushes and get involved in this fantastic project celebrating Waterford’s sea-fishing industry.”

Entries are invited from individuals or teams of up to four people. Entrants must be under 19 years of age on 1st June 2020. Submissions should be A3 or A4 format and landscape orientation. Submissions should be accompanied by an entry form to include your official stamp. Entry forms can be downloaded here: www.SFPA.ie/ ArtWallCompetition/Entryform

The deadline for receipt of entries is 5pm, Friday, January 10, 2020. Entries received after this deadline will not be considered.

Further information on the competition is available at www.sfpa.ie.