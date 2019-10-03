Minister commits €4.8 million to Waterford Hospice in 2020

There has been a broad welcome this afternoon to a commitment from Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to provide €4.8 million in funding for Waterford Hospice in 2020.

Waterford Oireachtas members, Minister of State John Halligan, Deputy Mary Butler (FF), Deputy David Cullinane (SF) and Senator Paudie Coffey (FG), have collectively welcomed "tangible progress on a number of key healthcare projects for University Hospital Waterford," including the commitment for the hospice.

In a meeting between Waterford members, Health Minister Simon Harris and South/South-West hospital group, it was confirmed that Waterford Hospice will receive funding to the tune of €4.8 million for 2020.

A call for palliative care nursing staff is being issued imminently and it’s anticipated that the hospice unit will care for its first patients in the first quarter of 2020.

Waterford Oireachtas members were also given assurances over 12-month timeline for the construction of the mortuary at UHW.

It was also confirmed that a planning application for the second cath lab at UHW will be submitted at the end of October.

Deputy David Cullinane said: “I welcome the announcement today that a planning application to build the second Cath Lab at UHW will be lodged before the end of the month. This will allow the HSE to swiftly move to tendering stage with construction starting next year. It is important now that promises made are promises delivered and that timelines set are timelines met.

“The delivery of a second Cath Lab will reduce wait times for diagnostic assessments and routine cardiac procedures. The decision on provision of 24/7 PPCI at UHW will be made at the end of the year following the publication of a report from the National Review Panel into Cardiac Care.

“As always Ministerial promises must be judged by how swiftly they deliver. I will keep pressing this issue to ensure that the second Lab is built as quickly as is possible.”