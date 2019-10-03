Waterford gardaí and council issue joint statement ahead of Storm Lorenzo

The Severe Weather Co-ordination Team met this morning (October 3) in City Hall, Waterford to assess the response by the relevant agencies to Storm Lorenzo.

Waterford is subject to a yellow wind warning issued by Met Éireann. The Team advise the public to be aware of the potential risks to people and property during the course of Storm Lorenzo.

Particular attention should be taken while driving and the public are urged to avoid unnecessary journeys. People are asked to be aware of the potential for fallen trees and debris on roads throughout today and tomorrow.

Potential hazards need to be made safe and householders are urged to secure objects such as bins, trampolines and garden furniture. Anyone involved in the building industry needs to ensure sites are made safe as building materials and debris can be a particular hazard.

The Emergency Services are urging the public to stay away from waterways and ask that people heed the advice to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry.”

Tramore Promenade will be closed from 16.30pm today, Thursday, October 3 until 09.00am on Friday, October 4. Waterford Council phone lines, 0761 102020, will be manned throughout the event and they urge the public to have patience as the phone lines will be busy.

Waterford Council staff will be fully operational at first light on Friday and we will endeavour to deal with any storm-related damage as quickly as possible.

Please contact Waterford City and County Council at 0761 102020 or contact@waterfordcouncil.ie and register for Map Alerter to stay up to date.