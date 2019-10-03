The calm before the storm - When will Storm Lorenzo impact Waterford?

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal

Spells of heavy rain at times today and tonight will result in some flooding.

Valid: Thursday 03 October 2019 09:00 to Friday 04 October 2019 06:00

What about Waterford?

Waterford will avoid the worst of Storm Lorenzo. As the storm tracks the west coast on Thursday afternoon, Waterford will notice an increase in wind speed and gusts, possibly up to 75km-100km/h.

The worst effects of the storm on Waterford will be late on Thursday and in the early hours of Friday night as the storm turns over Ireland and eventually weakens.

There remains the risk of hazardous driving conditions and fallen trees in Waterford due to the existing saturation of soil and heavy foliage on trees.