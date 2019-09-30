Motorists warned of roadworks on busy Waterford route

Motorists are being warned roadside cleaning works commenced on Monday, September 30.

The works will be carried out between 8am and 5pm daily on R680 Cork Road Bawnfune and R682 Tramore Road Orchardstown.

Works shall be completed by Thursday, October 3.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and slow down on approach.

Waterford City and County Council apologises for an inconvenience caused.