Met Éireann issues weather warning for Waterford

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Waterford.

Other counties affected are Wexford, Cork and Kerry.

The national forecaster predicts: "Heavy downpours of rain expected with totals 30-40mm with spot flooding likely especially near the coast."

The warning is valid from 2pm on Saturday, September 28 until 2pm on Sunday, September 29.

Drivers are asked to exercise extreme caution on roads as conditions will be difficult.