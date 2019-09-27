Waterford to turn purple for a brilliant reason

Waterford City Centre will be taking part in the official annual celebration of the Purple Flag programme for those who have been recognised for excellence in the management of the evening and night-time economy (ENTE) in Ireland and the UK, taking place during the whole month of October 2019.

The evening and night-time economy significantly contributes to our local economy and Purple Flag Waterford aims to support this economy and drive standards within the Zone in partnership with key stakeholders.

"To celebrate Waterford City’s Purple Flag status since 2015, we intend to capture people’s imaginations, change perceptions and encourage people to do something different with their evenings in a variety of locations across the Zone area; the invitation is to experience the quality, diversity and vibrancy Waterford City Centre has to offer," the council said.

Gerald Hurley, local Coordinator of Purple Flag Waterford encourages everyone to get out and about during Purple Flag Weekend, October 4-6 saying: “This gold standard award is not just about safety, but also recognises the vibrancy and diversity of our evening and night-time offer —this has been achieved by members working together across the Purple Flag Zone and is amazing example of what can be achieved by partnership working."

Chair of the Purple Flag Working Group, Eric O’Brien agreed, adding, “It is great to see so many local businesses really celebrating their Purple Flag achievement and putting so much effort into the celebrations."

The Purple Flag programme is run by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM). Ojay McDonald, CEO of the ATCM congratulated Purple Flag location holders saying, "There now are over 70 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland who are proudly flying the Purple Flag after working hard to gain accreditation."