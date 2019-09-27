Sod to be turned on Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park

Ferrybank's long-awaited Neighbourhood Park has edged a step closer with the turning of the sod scheduled for Tuesday next, October 1.

The development which includes a children's playground, walking route, teenage meeting point and a much-needed playing pitch.

The contract for the construction of Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park has been awarded to Tom Beckett Landscaping Limited, with the associated on-site playground to be provided by specialist playground equipment supplier Kompan Limited.

Speaking ahead of the sod-turning at the site, Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform and local resident, John Paul Phelan, TD, said it will be a fantastic facility for the entire community.

“The people of Ferrybank will revel in this Neighbourhood Park. They engaged very closely with the local authority on its design and is very much a park designed by the people for the people. Everyone from pre-schoolers to pupils in our local primary and secondary school to our fabulous active retirement group in this community had their say in shaping its content and its design.

“Ferrybank is a close-knit, progressive and multi-cultural community that absolutely ballooned during the boom. Building continued at pace over several years. Families moved here in their droves and again and again, the question of providing adequate meeting, playing and exercise space came up.

“I know this Neighbourhood Park will be used and will become another fantastic meeting place in our community. I’m delighted to turn the sod and look forward to hopefully finding some time in the not too distant future to enjoy the facility with my own family and friends.”

Construction is due to begin immediately with a projected completion date of January 2020.