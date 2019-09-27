Waterford lecturer receives prestigious British award

Dr Felicity Kelliher, Irish Academy of Management Chair and Senior Lecturer in Management at the School of Business, Waterford Institute of Technology, has received the prestigious British Academy of Management (BAM) Companion Award 2019 at the 33rd annual BAM conference, hosted by Aston University Birmingham.

Companionship of BAM is an award made by invitation only in recognition of outstanding contributions to the field of Management.

The award is a way in which the BAM community honours those who have provided leadership in management practice or thought, or development of the field and its diverse community.

In addition to being a senior lecturer in Management at WIT School's of Business and co-founder of the RIKON research centre, Felicity is a mentor on the Waterford Chamber Regional Leaders Programme. Her specialisms include leadership and change management.

Dr Kelliher's extensive research in the field of rural business and community development within the RIKON research group (www.rikon.ie), as well as her contributions to the Royal Irish Academy Social Science Committee and as a member of the Irish Research Council were acknowledged in the award citation.

Commenting on the announcement Dr Kelliher said: “I am truly honoured to receive the companionship award from the British Academy of Management. I strongly believe that companionship is vital to ensure the strong bonds between our nations are nurtured through academic collaboration that benefits both research and practice”.

The British Academy of Management is the leading authority on the academic field of management in the UK, supporting and representing the community of scholars and engaging with international peers.

The Irish Academy of Management (IAM) is the leading professional association for management studies, research and education on the island of Ireland.

The academy was formed in 1997, and focuses on; building wider appreciation and acceptance of the science and practice of management, providing opportunities for researchers to collaborate within and across the sub-area specialities of management, and encouraging presentation and publication of scholarly research.

Details of the IAM activities, the Academy’s Irish Journal of Management and the IAM annual conference can be found at www.iamireland.ie.

The Irish and British Academies work closely together in promoting scholarly engagement within and between the two communities.