Waterford pharmacy sold for almost €600,000 at auction

A Waterford city centre pharmacy has been sold at auction as an investment opportunity.

Comprising a retail unit together with offices arranged over first, second and third floors, the building was sold on Tuesday after one bid for €590,000.

It was offered at the BidX1 website on Tuesday, September 24.

It is currently home to Gallagher's Pharmacy and extends to approximately 416 sq. m (4,477 sq. ft) in total. The current lease is unaffected by the sale and stands until 2021.

The current rent is reserved at €65,000 per annum with vacant possession of the accompanying office accommodation.



The property is situated on the eastern side of Broad Street, close to its junction with Blackfriar Street.

Surrounding occupiers include Dunnes Stores, Elvery Sports, Supermacs and Penneys.



