No bidders at auction for prime €2.3m Waterford development site

There were no bids made for a prime 5.55-acre development site in Waterford when it came up for public auction this week.

The online auction took place on Tuesday, September 24, but there were no bids recorded above the €2.3m guide price for the huge area.

The site comprises a substantial former nursing home together with out-office, presbytery, laundry building and gate lodge. The site, located at Manor Hill in the city, is zoned as residential.

It offers significant development potential subject to obtaining all necessary consents and planning.

The property will be sold with vacant possession. It remains on the market.