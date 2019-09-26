Specialists brought in to clear rubbish from Waterford cliff

Waterford City and County Council yesterday, with the assistance of trained 'working at heights' contractors cleaned up the extensive amount of rubbish dumped over the cliff at Benvoy, Annestown.

The area where the dumping took place is within the UNESCO Global Geopark and is a part of the Mid-Waterford coast Special Protection Area.

"From the extent of the rubbish dumped, it is obvious that the waste didn’t come from one house," the council said.

"This is most likely the actions of an illegal 'man in the van' operator. Both the person who dumped the waste and the people who gave it to them are responsible for this and both face prosecution," they added.

"The only way to ensure that the waste gets disposed of responsibly is to use an authorised waste collector. Always check your waste collectors permit number and get a receipt for your waste."