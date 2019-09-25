Garda decision to name Waterford divisional HQ welcomed

A number of Waterford's public representatives have welcomed the announcement this evening that the divisional headquarters for the new Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow division is being retained in Waterford.

Fianna Fail TD Mary Butler said, “I’m glad that common sense has prevailed and that the decision has been taken not to move the divisional headquarters out of Waterford city.

“Waterford is the 5th busiest station in the country and with the population of the county expected to grow by 30,000 over the next 20 years, it makes sense to base the divisional headquarters in the city.

“I raised this issue directly with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the Oireachtas Justice Committee last week and I am pleased that my concerns were taken on board and welcome the confirmation from An Garda Síochána this evening."

Fine Gael senator Paudie Coffey said: “I always believed Waterford city, as the capital of the South East, had to be the obvious choice of location given its regional city status as identified in the Government’s own Ireland 2040 strategic plan.

“I know concerns were expressed in some quarters that the Government would ignore Waterford and instead locate the divisional headquarters in Kilkenny, but thankfully these were unfounded, and I welcome today’s announcement from Commissioner Harris."