Waterford hairdressers to raise funds for Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Treasure hunts, fancy dress, pyjama parties and baking competitions, that time of year has come around again at Peter Mark Waterford!

The annual Petermarkathon fundraiser has returned and will be taking place in the Peter Mark Waterford Salon from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 27.

This year the Peter Mark team will be donating and raising awareness for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland to assist with education and support services in the community, helping both people with dementia and their families.

According to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, the number of people living with dementia in Ireland is expected to more than double over the next 20 years, from 55,000 to 113,000 in 2036.

The majority of people with dementia (63%) live at home in the community. Over 180,000 people in Ireland are currently or have been carers for a family member or partner with dementia with many more providing support and care in other ways.

The Peter Mark salon in Waterford has been given the task of coming up with its own individual and unique way to raise money this year, so visitors to the salon can expect lots of fun-filled events throughout the weekend!

Commenting on the launch, Peter O’Rourke, CEO, Peter Mark said, “The Petermarkathon is an annual event that every member of the Peter Mark team looks forward to. Over the years we have raised hundreds of thousands of euro for multiple charities across Ireland. Dementia touches the lives of most of us these days, whether it’s through one of our own family members or a friend, or a colleague, so we are delighted to partner with The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland this year.”

Pat McLoughlin, CEO of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland said, “We are very pleased that Peter Mark chose to partner with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland for the 2019 Petermarkathon. Together with Peter Mark we hope to unite against dementia, assisting communities of those affected in every way we can.

"Our service relies on donations, so we are very grateful to the many salons across Ireland who will participate in the Petermarkathon and ensure those living with dementia, along with their families, get the support they need. We wish you all the very best of luck with your fundraising activities and hope it is a huge success!”

Jenny Murphy, Irish women’s rugby international and newest ambassador of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland said, “I’m delighted to be showing my support for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and this unique fundraising drive the 2019 Petermarkathon.

"Fundraising initiatives like this really help to raise much-needed funds for people with dementia and their family carers around Ireland and also help to raise public awareness of the condition which is hugely important. As our family has been touched by dementia, I was already aware of the outstanding work the ASI does. The society helps the 55,000 people living with dementia in Ireland today, so I am thrilled that the 2019 Petermarkathon is supporting the ASI’s work in local Peter Mark salons across Ireland.”

Check out all the activities at the Peter Mark Waterford Salon:

All weekend: All staff members will take place in a Stepathon to Alzheimer’s head office in Dublin, located 165KM from Waterford. Every staff member will be sponsored to do 10,000 steps a day over the weekend.

Visitors to the salon can experience a masque treatment for only €5 and can get hair braids in the braid bar.

Friday: No phone and crazy hair day – each staff member will be sponsored to give up their phones for the day while sporting a crazy hairstyle.

Saturday: The managers in the salon will take part in a three-minute routine spotlight dance at 4pm in the salon.

To find the location of your nearest Peter Mark salon, see www.petermark.ie.

For more information about The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, see www.alzheimer.ie.