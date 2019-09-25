Waterford road to close for five days next week

Waterford City and County Council will close the L-3005 from Ballintoor to Kilnafrehan West including the section that adjoins the L-3006 at Ballyknock Upper to through traffic from Monday, September 30 to Friday, October 4 to facilitate Watermains Rehabilitation Works:

Diversion Route:

Eastbound divert via L-7005 at Kilnafrehan West and onto L-7008 at Balleighteragh East and onto L-7009 to Ballintoor.

Westbound divert via L-7009 at Monarud and onto the L-7008 at Balleighteragh East and onto the L-7005 to Kilnafrehan West.

Waterford City & County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.