Waterford council votes for property tax freeze

A majority of Waterford City and County councillors have voted for no increase to the Local Property Tax (LPT) for 2020.

The Council majority, made up of Sinn Féin, Independent, Labour and Green Party councillors, voted for a freeze on the LPT rate for the coming year. Council Chief Executive Michael Walsh had sought a 10% increase.

Sinn Féin group leader Cllr. Conor D McGuinness said: “We voted today for a freeze on the LPT to give working families and homeowners stability and certainty in 2020.

"The LPT is a tax on people’s homes and Sinn Féin believe it should be abolished in favour of a fairer and more progressive system of funding local government. Funding for local authorities has been decimated by successive Governments and this needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. Hitting hard-pressed families with another increased bill isn't the solution.

“We are weeks away from Budget 2020 and from the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. We are in uncertain times internationally. Low and middle-income earners in Waterford deserve stability and certainty when it comes to their finances.

“The annual budgetary process for Waterford Council is underway. Sinn Féin will be seeking value for money and we work with management to address non-payment of rents and rates. We will advocate for a budget that improves local amenities and safeguards services.”