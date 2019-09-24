Waterford North Quays funding 'imminent', Government says

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has welcomed a commitment from the Minister for Housing and Local Government that funding certainty for the North Quays is imminent subject to checks and balances.

Deputy Cullinane said funding certainty must be given to allow the project to proceed.

“Today in the Dáil I raised with the Ministers for Public Expenditure and the Minister for Local Government the need for funding certainty for the North Quays. We are three years into this process and the Government has not yet provided the funding security necessary," Deputy Cullinane said.

“This project is vital to the future development of Waterford City and County and the region. I welcome the commitment from Government Ministers that funding certainty is imminent subject to agreements on oversight of spending.

“However, there are a lot of hurdles still to be overcome. The Department of Transport also needs to step up to the plate. It is important that the Government act as one and in unison and deliver the funding necessary. Next week Local Oireachtas members will meet with the Department to make this point.

“It is vital that this project is not allowed to slip. This will require leadership and decisive action. I hope and expect the Government will step up to the plate and deliver.”