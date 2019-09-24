Waterford school granted permission for new three-storey building

Waterford City and County Council has granted permission for the construction of a new building for a city school.

St. Stephen's De La Salle BNS in Waterford has been granted permission to demolish an existing redundant single-storey storage building and to construct a new three-storey school building.

The development will consist of a ground floor void area (with supporting structure), a first and second floor occupying two classrooms per floor complete with toilets, circulation areas, all associated ancillary accommodation and work to include for all associated site works.

The building will be constructed over two ground levels - Stephen Street school level and Stephen Street public road level. The site is located within the curtilage of protected structures and is bounded by Bachelors Walk, St. Stephen's Street and Patrick Street.