€1.3 million boost for Waterford health projects

Seven Waterford health projects have received a combined €1.3 million in Government funding. The news has been welcomed by Fine Gaeil senator for the county, Paudie Coffey.

"The projects, which have been boosted through the Sláintecare Integration Fund, are designed to move more care into the community and will lead to improvements for patients with chronic conditions, diabetes and heart failure, as well as supporting older people to be cared for in their own homes," Senator Coffey said.

"Sláintecare is our plan to reform the health service, dismantle the HSE and deliver more care close to home. This will take time, but we want to start rewarding people who are embracing the Sláintecare vision and encourage everyone to think about how we can provide more integrated care.

“That’s why my Fine Gael colleague Minister for Health Simon Harris established the Sláintecare Integration Fund and I am delighted we are now announcing the successful applicants with €20 million in funding for 122 projects across the country.”

The following local projects are the latest to benefit from the Sláintecare Integration Fund:

Sacred Heart Community & Childcare Project CLG: €122,408;

Community health group CHO5: €146,580;

Diabetes care at University Hospital Waterford: €146,415;

Orthopaedic Unit at University Hospital Waterford: €281,999;

COPD Integrated Care Project at University Hospital Waterford: €280,019

Waterford Thriveabetes Project, providing integrated ambulatory care at University Hospital Waterford: €242,447

Sports Active Waterford (mental health): €100,757.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: “These projects show how joined-up thinking and working in partnership can help us reach Sláintecare’s goals of shifting the majority of care to the community, reducing waiting lists and improving experiences for patients and staff across the health and social care service in Ireland.”