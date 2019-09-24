42 on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford today
The latest Trolley and Ward Watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 42 patients are waiting on trolleys for a proper bed at University Hospital Waterford today, Tuesday, September 24.
The figures show that 598 patients are without a proper bed at emergency departments around the country.
The figures released on Tuesday show that 33 patients are on trolleys in Waterford as they await admission, with a further 9 on already full wards.
University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded in the country on Tuesday, September 24, with 80 patients without a bed.
