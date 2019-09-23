HSE needs to get its act together on funding Waterford palliative care - Cullinane

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has lambasted the HSE nationally for failing to provide revenue funding to open and operative the new palliative care unit on the grounds of UHW.

Deputy Cullinane said the building is complete, is first class but is facing delays in opening due to ineptitude and bad planning.

Speaking today Deputy Cullinane says: “I and other Oireachtas members were given a tour of the Dunmore Wing this morning. The first two floors are magnificent and will provide first-class palliative care services when open. However, it is deeply frustrating that the unit will face a long delay in becoming operational due to a failure by the HSE to provide revenue funding to recruit staff.

“This is beyond ridiculous. We have a state of the art building, completed and fully equipped but cannot open because it does not have the staff. This is gross incompetence and the HSE needs to be held to account.

“The Minister for Health has agreed to meet Waterford Oireachtas members. In reality, he just needs to crack on with delivering the funding to hire the staff. It is deeply frustrating for those who fundraised locally to make this service a reality.

“I first raised concerns about this issue over a year ago. I was assured the funding would be made available. This mess needs to be sorted out and the funding made available immediately. The opening of the palliative care unit will be such a fantastic addition to palliative services in the South East and the HSE need to get their act together and deliver.”