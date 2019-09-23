Prime development site in Waterford city up for auction at €2.3 million

A prime 5.55-acre development site will go up for sale by public auction this week.

The online auction takes place from 7am on Tuesday, September 24.

The development site comprises a substantial former nursing home together with out-office, presbytery, laundry building and gate lodge. The site, located at Manor Hill in the city, is zoned as residential.

It offers significant development potential subject to obtaining all necessary consents and planning.

The property will be sold with vacant possession.