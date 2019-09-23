Three offences for Waterford 'plank' stopped by gardaí
Three offences for Waterford 'plank' stopped by gardaí
Waterford gardaí are to bring court proceedings against a driver stopped in the county over the weekend.
Describing them as a "plank," gardaí say the driver, with decking boards hanging out of the boot, was stopped by Roads Policing in Waterford.
Upon inspection, they were found to have no valid NCT, no tax or insurance disc displayed.
Gardaí seized the vehicle and commenced legal proceedings.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on