Tenders out for vehicle transportation study in Waterford
Stock image
Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport is seeking tenders for the carrying out of a transportation study in Ireland's cities, including Waterford.
The request for tenders for the Transportation Demand Management Study was published on September 20. The response deadline is October 18.
The study is being carried out to identify and review the drivers and potential management measures for vehicle movements in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.
