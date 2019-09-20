Two major Waterford roads to close for works next week

Waterford City and County Council has given notice of a number of road closures in the county from September 23.

Pursuant to Section 75 Roads Act 1993, the council will close a section of the L-3005 from Ballintoor to Deelish from Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27 to facilitate Watermains Rehabilitation Works.

Diversion Route:

Eastbound divert via N25 at Cloncoskoran Cross Roads.

Westbound divert via L-7009 and L-7008 onto the N72 Military Road.

The council will also close N72 Military Road from its junction with the R672 at Ballymacmague to its junction with the N25 at Tarrs bridge for two weeks.

The road will be closed from Monday, September 23 until October 8 to facilitate roadworks, including drainage works and tree cutting.

Diversion Route:

Traffic to be diverted via the N25 and R672.

Travelling from Waterford the traffic will be diverted onto the N25 until the Kilrush Roundabout where it will take the third exit and be diverted via the R672 to rejoin the N72 at its junction with the R672 at Ballymacmague.

Travelling from the Lismore direction the traffic will be diverted to the right at its junction with the R672, along the R672 to its junction with the N25 at the Kilrush roundabout where it will take the first exit at the roundabout onto the N25 and will rejoin the N72 at Tarrs bridge junction.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by both closures.