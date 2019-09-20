Waterford students walk out of class to strike over climate action

Students in Waterford will join thousands across the globe today as they go on strike from school to support calls for climate action.

Demonstrations inspired by activist Greta Thunberg will take place across the world this afternoon, including almost 100 local gatherings in Ireland.

Students from 130 countries are taking part to lend their voices to calls for governments, including Ireland's, to do more to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

In Tramore, a gathering will form at the lifeguard hut at 12 noon to highlight the risks posed by rising sea levels.

Others demonstrations today include Dublin, Limerick, Meath and Sligo.