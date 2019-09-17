Waterford IT exam results out today

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) students can access their autumn examination results online today (Tuesday).

The following programmes are not available until the dates stated:

School of Business

Graduate Business programmes will be available on September 23, after 3pm.

School of Engineering

MEng Electronic Engineering results will be available on September 20 after 3pm.

MSc Construction Project Management results will be available on September 23 after 3pm.

MSc Innovative Technology Engineering results will be available on September 27 after 3pm.

MSc Sustainable Energy Engineering results will be available on September 27 after 3pm.

School of Science

MSc in Computing in Communications Software results will be available on September 23 after 3pm.

MSc in Computing in Enterprise Software Systems results will be available on September 23 after 3pm.

MSc in Computing in Information Systems Processes results will be available on September 23 after 3pm.

