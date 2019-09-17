'Beyond excited': New restaurant set to open in Waterford city centre

Waterford’s City Square Shopping Centre is “beyond excited” to announce that a new restaurant will be opening in the coming weeks.

Asian Street Food experts Ramen will be the latest addition to City Square’s food hall.

The originators of the Fresh To Wok movement, where natural and healthy dishes are cooked to order, Ramen already has a popular restaurant on the Cork Road.

A spokesperson for City Square Shopping Centre commented: “We are absolutely thrilled with this new addition. We feel it will really complete this area as a modern day food hall while also coinciding perfectly with our existing outlets.”