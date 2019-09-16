Waterford councillor calls for John Deasy's resignation with 'immediate effect'

A Waterford councillor is calling on Fine Gael TD John Deasy to resign with “immediate effect”.

Deputy Deasy confirmed his intention to retire from politics at the next general election last month.

This followed Fine Gael members in Waterford passing a no-confidence motion in the TD last June.

Cllr Matt Shanahan is calling for a new TD be chosen to represent the needs of the entire Waterford constituency.

“This change can be facilitated by including this vacant Waterford seat in the impending list of planned by-elections,” the cardiac campaigner says.

“It is a matter of recent public record that Deputy Deasy has signalled his intention not to stand at the next general election. It is also a matter of public record that he has been unavailable for some time to engage in ongoing representations around many Waterford issues including our regional hospital and cardiac services, the progression of our South East university, our airport, and the North Quays project.”

Cllr Shanahan says Waterford people are being let down by this lack of representation, fearing that Brexit will have a negative impact on the region. “We have the highest national regional unemployment and will be severely impacted in the event of a hard Brexit due to our exposure in food, agri, pharmaceutical and shipping sectors amongst others.

“Fine Gael must allow Deputy John Deasy to bow out gracefully from political life with his significant record of public service intact. Government must also allow Waterford elect a new public representative to Dail Eireann who will carry a new vision of Waterford allied with the spirit of the Decies. We need a person who is completely committed to the needs of Waterford and will work cooperatively with elected colleagues to deliver for our most precious people, county and region,” he adds.