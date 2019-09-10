Waterford arcade operator and plasterer named on latest tax defaulters list

Two Waterford men have been named on the most recent tax defaulters list published by Revenue on Tuesday for significant under-declarations of income tax.

Arcade operator Wilfred Dooley of Strand Road, Tramore, was listed on Part 2 of the list, which deals with settlements for tax defaults, for the second quarter of the year.

Part 2 of the tax defaulters list relates to settlements when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour.

Following a Revenue audit, the amount of tax under-declared by Mr Dooly was €59,000 but the amount amassed to €85,851 when over €8,000 in interest and a €17,799 penalty was factored in.

There is no outstanding amount due to Revenue from Mr Dooly following settlement as of June 30 this year.

Elsewhere, following a Revenue audit, plasterer and tiler Paul O'Neill of Roselawn, Tramore, was found to have under-declared €37,926 in income tax and VAT. The amount amassed to €62,000 after interest and penalties were factored in.

There is no outstanding amount due to Revenue from Mr O'Neill following settlement as of June 30 this year.

43 other cases were published in Part 2 of the list for quarter 2 of 2019 on Tuesday and €9,800,331.78 is the total settlement amount in these cases.