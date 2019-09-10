Top spinal surgeon appointed to roll-out service in South East

Aut Even Hospital is delighted announce the appointment of consultant orthopaedic spinal surgeon Seamus Morris.

Mr Morris will begin delivering spinal surgery at the Aut Even Hospital in September, a service which is currently unavailable in the South East.

“This is fantastic news for patients who at present are travelling to Dublin for this service. Aut Even Hospital is committed to continuing to provide and expand services in this region and assist in keeping patients local," says Aut Even Hospital CEO Margaret Swords.

Mr Morris is a consultant orthopaedic spinal surgeon appointed to the National Spinal Injuries Unit, Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital and the National Rehabilitation Hospital.

He graduated from UCD in 1995, completing his specialised training in orthopaedic surgery on the Irish Higher Surgical Training Programme in 2005. He then took up a fellowship in Spine and Scoliosis surgery in the Hospital for Special Surgery / Cornell Medical University, New York. Seamus also completed further training in complex trauma surgery in St George's Hospital, London, before taking up a post as consultant in 2007.

He has served as secretary of the Irish Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery, and as director of the National Spinal Injuries Unit. He is a postgraduate trainer in orthopaedic and trauma surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons, and associate professor of orthopaedic surgery in UCD.

His practice focuses on all aspects of spine surgery from degenerative conditions, sciatica and back pain through to trauma, spinal tumours, scoliosis and complex deformity correction. His research interests include minimally invasive spine surgery, robotic and navigated spine surgery, and spinal tumours.

Call 056 7775174 or visit www.autevenhospital.ie.