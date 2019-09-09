Temperatures could hit 25 degrees next weekend - forecaster

A regional weather forecaster has said the mercury could hit 25 degrees next weekend.

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel has predicted a "late summer burst of heat" sweeping the country at the weekend.

"In short, there are conflicting reports regarding the possibility of the impacts of Hurricane Dorian and the development of Hurricane Gabrielle and their potential impacts in Ireland. In truth, based upon the latest models, neither Dorian or Gabrielle will have any significant impacts on our immediate weather," Cathal said.

"Instead, the likelihood is that we will experience a late summer burst of heat that will develop through from midweek onwards, bringing an extended spell of settled weather with above normal temperatures, which is affectionately known as an Indian Summer," he added.

"Temperatures by next weekend are likely to increase to above 20 degrees Celsius in many areas, possibly reaching as high as 24/25 degrees Celsius in some sunnier locations."

"In the meantime, unsettled weather is likely, with our conditions remaining rather changeable and cool," Cathal warned about the early days of the week.

Met Éireann's early prediction for Friday and the weekend is for mostly dry conditions with mixed sunshine and highs of 15 to 20 degrees.