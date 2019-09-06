Major road works to affect traffic for 10 days in Waterford

Waterford motorists have been warned of ten days of road works on the R680 Cork Road Bawnfune, Orchardstown Cross.

Sightline Improvement Works will commence on Monday, September 9, between 8am and 5pm daily at the junction of the R680 Cork Road Bawnfune and R682 Tramore Road Orchardstown.

Works will be completed by Friday, September 20.

Motorists are being asked to proceed with caution and slow down on approach.

Waterford City and County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.