Waterford woman 'beyond grateful' for 'amazing' Miss Ireland experience

A Waterford woman is vying for a coveted All-Ireland crown next week.

Miss Waterford 2019 Katie Keogh is one of 33 finalists who will take to The Helix, Dublin, stage for the 72nd Miss Ireland pageant on September 14, with the prize a place at the Miss World 2019 event in London this December.

Kilmeaden's Katie was crowned Miss Waterford 2019 at Creation Nightclub, Dungarvan, during the summer and recently received her Leaving Certificate results.

The 18-year-old is "beyond grateful" for the "amazing experience" of representing her county.

Miss Waterford 2019 Katie Keogh