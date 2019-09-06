Waterford ambulance rushes patient to late-night air transfer

Waterford ambulance personnel carried out a dramatic patient transfer in the early hours of Friday morning, September 6.

The Dungarvan-based emergency crew were tasked with the emergency transfer of a patient from their home to Dublin Airport.

The patient was flown to a UK hospital for a life-saving procedure.

The National Ambulance Service has commended all those involved with the transfer and the coordination of all the services to get the patient to Dublin safely.

They also sent well wishes to the patient and their family.