A&E overcrowding continues at University Hospital Waterford today

The latest Trolley and Ward Watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 43 patients are waiting on trolleys for a proper bed at University Hospital Waterford today, Friday, September 6.

The figures show that 504 patients are without a proper bed at emergency departments around the country.

The figures released on Friday show that 32 patients are on trolleys in Waterford as they await admission, with a further 11 on already full wards.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded in the country on Friday, September 6, with 66 patients without a bed.