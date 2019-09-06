The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for it be largely dry and bright over the weekend with temperatures reaching as high as 20 degrees on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for any early showers to die out to give a mainly dry, bright day, with sunny spells at times in all areas. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly light northwest breezes.

Dry with long clear periods on Saturday night. It will be chilly, however, with lows of 5 to 9 degrees in near calm conditions.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for another largely dry and bright with sunny spells. There will be a few outbreaks of rain in the west. Light breezes at first becoming moderate southwesterly. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. It will cloud up in western counties during the evening and rain will track across the country on Sunday night.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4UrWUhttps://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/WKdrHzH48B — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 6, 2019

Remaining overnight rain in the east soon clearing on Monday morning, followed by a mix of sunshine and showers. A cooler day with top temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate northwesterly winds, fresh at times near the coast.