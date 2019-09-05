Holiday home 'full of memories' for sale in Tramore

An idyllic seaside holiday home remembered fondly by its previous family has been put on the market in Tramore.

The two-bedroom house is located 200m from Tramore beach with stunning sea views.

The family selling it shared their fond memories with WaterfordLive:

"Tramore was the place of my mother's dreams," they said. "She was from Kilkenny but for about the last 15 years of her life, she spent her summers in Tramore."

"Our family has gone back and forth regarding the house in Tramore. A lot of time has passed. In the end, that passage of time has been important. All six of us have slowly and thoughtfully arrived at this same decision regarding #3 Tramore Holiday Villas."

A few members of the family have put in work to get the place looking "top-notch," they said.

The house is on the market for €125,000 and is ready for someone else's family to make their memories.