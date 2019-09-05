Waterford road to close for 10 days for works

Waterford City and County Council is close the L-3018 from Downeys Cross on the N25 to Durrow Cross Roads for 10 days this month.

The road will be closed to through traffic from Monday, September 9 to Friday, September 20 for road resurfacing works.

Diversion Route:

Travelling from Waterford, divert left onto the L-7026 at Lemybrien, turn right onto the L-3017 at Ballingowan towards Durrow Cross Roads.

Travelling from Dungarvan, access to the L-3018 at Downeys Cross will be closed, travel to Lemybrien and divert right onto the L-7026 at Lemybrien, turn right onto the L-3017 at Ballingowan towards Durrow Cross Roads.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.