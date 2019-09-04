Host of road closures in place for Waterford Harvest Festival

Waterford City and County Council will close the following public roads to through traffic during Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, September 5-9, to facilitate the Waterford Harvest Festival.

Road to be Closed (8pm on Thursday, September 5 until 10pm on Sunday, September 8):



· L5532 Arundel Square

· L5531 Peter Street

· L15237 Michael Street (from its junction with Patricks St. to Lady Lane)

· L91092 Broad Street

· L91091 Barronstrand Street

· L90352 Georges Street

· L90353 Blackfriars Lane

· L90354 Arundel Lane

· L90355 Little Patrick Street

· L55301 Bakehouse Lane

· L1525 Patrick Street



· L1502 O’Connell Street (from its junction with Thomas Hill to Gladstone St.) - September 6 - 7pm to 12am)



· L1528 Johns Street (Applemarket) - September 7-9 - 11am on Sept 7 and 7am on Monday, Sept 9)



Traffic Diversions

A comprehensive Traffic Management Plan will be in place from the start of the road closures and all alternative routes will be signposted.

All traffic seeking to enter the City Centre from Ballybricken Green shall have to divert to the Cork Road via Mayors Walk or to The Quays via St. Patricks Terrace. No through traffic will be permitted past the Mayors Walk onto Patrick Street. Entry to Patrick Street will be controlled by security and will be available only to Taxis, Residents of Alexander Street, Stephen Street & Carrigeen Park and to Emergency Vehicles.

Access to Alexander Street shall be via Stephen Street, with egress via Lady Lane. The traffic direction on the section of Lady Lane from Michael Street to Bakehouse Lane shall be reversed for the duration of the road Closures.

Traffic wishing to access the Quays from O’Connell Street & Jenkins Lane on the night of Friday 6th September will be diverted via Thomas Hill & Sargeants Lane onto Gladstone Street.

Emergency Access

Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times.

Local Residents

As on-street car parking on the above streets will be unavailable during the event car owners who reside on the affected streets will be asked to relocate to other areas of the city. Any vehicle found parked in such areas will be impounded and will be subject to a release cost.

Access to Spring Garden Alley will remain as normal through the rising bollards. However on Sunday between 12pm and 6pm all traffic within Spring Garden Alley must exit via Conduit Lane.

Deliveries

All businesses within the cordon area are being asked to avoid, if possible, deliveries to and from their premises during the festival period. No unauthorised vehicles will be allowed within the site area between the hours of 8am – 9pm

Car Parking

Access to all city centre car parks will be unaffected.

Public Transport

Buses:

The following Bus Routes will be affected:

W4 – Peter Street to Browns Road.

Full details will be made available closer to the event from Bus Éireann.

Taxis:

Arising from the closure of Peter Street and Arundel Square the Peter Street Taxi Rank shall be closed for the duration of the Road Closure and a Temporary Stand shall be installed in Patrick Street. Signage within City Square Shopping Centre and at Peter Street will direct users to the Temporary Stand.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.