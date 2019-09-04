Major Waterford road to close on Thursday

Waterford City & County Council has warned motorists of the clsoure of the L1048 & L1049 Nire Road on Thursday.

The road will be closed between Knockalisheen Bridge and the Steel Bridge on Thursday, September 5.

The closure is necessary to facilitate road resurfacing works.

Traffic Diversions in place.

When the road reopens, motorists are asked to proceed with caution and pay attention to the presence of aftercare signage in place.