Second Cath Lab and mortuary upgrade get funding boost in Waterford

Minister of State John Halligan has announced funding for a number of major healthcare projects in Waterford and the South East, which are contained within the HSE’s Capital Plan 2019-2021.

The plan provides for the spending of just over €2 billion on health projects nationally over the next two years.

Waterford projects contained within the plan include:

- Provision of a second Cath Lab at University Hospital Waterford. A design team has been appointed and is currently working through the design of the second Cath Lab.

- A new mortuary for University Hospital Waterford. It is expected a contract will be awarded by the end of October and construction will commence before the end of the year.

- Development of the Ophthalmology Unit.

- Development of the new block at UHW including the new palliative care unit.

- 100 new beds for Waterford city community nursing units.

- 95 beds at Dungarvan community nursing unit.

In making today’s announcement, Minister Halligan said:

“I am delighted to see a number of critical healthcare projects for Waterford featured in the HSE’s Capital Plan," Halligan said.

"In particular, I’m glad to see the delivery of the second catheterisation lab for UHW, which is currently in the design phase, stated within the Plan. It shows that the government is taking the people of Waterford and the South East’s demands for improved cardiac services seriously."

"I’m also thrilled to announce the provision of a new mortuary and am looking forward to seeing construction begin at the hospital grounds before the end of the year."

"I commend the government for delivering on these key pieces of infrastructure, as well as investing in Waterford’s community nursing units and I will be monitoring developments closely.”