Waterford's Beat offers work experience programme to TY students in the South East

Beat 102 103 has announced that they are teaming up with Learning Waves/Skillnet and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to provide a work experience programme to Transition Year students in the South East.

The comprehensive schedule will feature workshops with some of the stations most popular presenters and producers.

15 students from schools across the South East will have a chance to take part in the week-long programme, while also getting to produce content that will be broadcast on-air on Beat 102 103.

All participants will receive a certificate at the end of the week, outlining what they have achieved on this comprehensive broadcast course.

Application forms can be downloaded from www.beat102103.com/pickme and must be completed and emailed to pickme@beat102103.com before September 15.

The course will run from Monday, October 14 to Monday, October 21.

The TY programme will be co-ordinated by Debbie Ridgard, Presenter of the Top 7 at 7, The Takeover and The More Music Sunday. The course will take place at the purpose-built Broadcast Centre in Ardkeen in Waterford.