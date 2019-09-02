Gardaí renew appeal after serious sexual assault in Cork

Gardaí investigating a serious sexual assault of a female that occurred in the Connolly Rd / Vicars Rd area of Ballyphehane, Cork, in the early hours of August 24 are renewing their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.



Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to a man who made an anonymous phone call to Togher Garda Station in relation to the incident on the morning of August 24.

Gardaí are appealing for this man or anyone who may have information to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494712 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.