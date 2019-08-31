No foul play suspected as man dies in Waterford fire

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating the sudden death of a man in his late 70s following a house fire in Waterford.

Shortly before 5am Gardaí attended at the scene of a house fire at Balleytruckle Court in Waterford City. The fire was brought under control by local Fire Services.

The body of a man in his late 70s was removed from the house and taken to University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, gardai said.