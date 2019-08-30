Funding helping migrants integrate through sport in Waterford

Under the Communities Integration Fund, Waterford Sports Partnership recently received funding to assist young people with the financial cost of Sports club membership.

This fund is to support the integration of migrants, improving their mental and physical well-being, by encouraging them to get involved in Sport within their local community.

The funding was announced last month as part of the 2019 ‘Communities Integration Fund’ which sees a total of almost €526,000 in grant support provided to 124 projects across the country.

This is the third year of the ‘Communities Integration Fund,’ bringing the total amount made available to date to over €1.5 million.

The Waterford Migrant Integration Forum received €5,000 while the Waterford Sports Partnership in Dungarvan received €3,600.

The projects granted funding are small community-based projects, with a maximum grant amount of €5,000 and a minimum grant amount of €1,000 allocated to any single project.

282 applications were received this year with 124 projects successfully granted funding.

In welcoming the announcement, Minister Halligan said: “I’m delighted to see a variety of worthy projects supported by the ‘Communities Integration Fund’ across Waterford City and County."

"Sporting, arts and cultural organisations as well as faith-based and volunteer groups help to break down barriers within our community and provide support and a sense of well-being for people of Irish and migrant backgrounds."

"This relatively modest funding can, and does, have a massive impact in helping to promote social inclusion.”