How to get to Electric Picnic? Full traffic plan and routes for those heading to Electric Picnic 2019

An Garda Síochana has put a traffic management plan in place for patrons attending Electric Picnic, Stradbally from Thursday, August 29 to Monday, September 2.

Gardaí request all patrons attending the music and arts festival comply with dedicated routes and directions.

"Any inconvenience caused by the implementation of the Garda Traffic Management Plan is regretted and every effort will be made to keep any such disruption to a minimum," they said.

The following dedicated routes are in use for this event:

M7 Westbound (Dublin\East\North East)

Exit M7 at Junction 16, follow route signs along the R425 onto the R426 and continue to Money Cross. From here traffic will be diverted left onto the R427 to Car parks A, B, C, D.

M7 Eastbound (Limerick\South West)

Thursday\Saturday\Sunday – Exit at Junction 16 and proceed as per M7 Westbound

Friday – Exit M7 at junction 17, proceed left towards Portlaoise town. At Meelick junction traffic will be diverted right onto L6310 and proceed to Timahoe Road. Traffic will turn right onto R426, and proceed to Sheffield Cross. Here it will turn right onto R426 and merge with M7 Westbound, and proceed to Car Parks A, B, C, D.

M8 North (Cork\South)

Thursday\Saturday\Sunday - Continue on M8 North to Junction 19 M7, and merge with M7 Westbound. Proceed to Junction 16, M7 where it will merge with M7 Westbound route.

Friday – Exit M8 at Junction 3, Manor Stone. Proceed on R433 through Ballacolla to Abbeyleix. At Abbeyleix town traffic will merge left onto N77. Traffic will turn right on exiting Abbeyleix town onto the R425. This traffic will travel northbound on R425 and merge with traffic at Money Cross. From here it will be directed to Car Parks A, B, C, D.

N80 West\Tullamore

Enter Portlaoise from Mountmellick on the N80. Use Knockmay Relief Road onto Mountrath Road, R445. At Rockdale Roundabout turn left onto Fr Browne Avenue. Proceed onto N77 Abbeyleix Road south to Meelick Junction. Here it will merge with M7 Eastbound.

Carlow\South East

Proceed westbound on N80 to Stradbally. Here it will be directed to Yellow Car Park on the Timahoe Road.

A ‘Road Closure’ will be in effect from Thursday 29th August at 2pm until Monday, September 2 at 4pm on the R427, Cork Road, Stradbally from Money Cross on the South through to its junction with the N80 at Abels Corner, Stradbally. Event traffic only will be permitted to use this road to access car parks.

Coaches\Shuttle Bus\Taxi’s\ Drop Off’s

A dedicated set down area will operate on the Portlaoise side of Stradbally town. This area will be accessed off the N80.

Private operators are requested to arrange specific pick up times for patrons. Parking will not be permitted in this area.

This area will be supervised by Gardai and Event Staff. This is the only set down area for this event and set downs will not be permitted at any other location. This will be strictly enforced.

Sunday Parking

Sunday parking will be accessed off the N80 to car parks on the west (Green) and east (Yellow) of Stradbally town. These will be the only available car parks on Sunday, 1st September. Traffic will not be permitted through Main Street Stradbally on Sunday, September 1.

A diversion route is in place as follows for Sunday for non-event traffic from 12 Mid-day to 4pm. This diversion route will only affect traffic travelling on the N80 from Portlaoise towards Stradbally and is as follows:

• Traffic turning left at the Engineering works @ Park Lower

• Turning Right @ Ballymaddock Cross Roads

• Turning left @ main road at Rathmore

• Turning immediately right @ Buddocks Cross

• Travelling straight through @ Garrons Cross

• Turning Right @ Laundry Cross

• Turning Left @ Athy Road Junction back onto the N80

All visitors to Stradbally on Sunday are advised that there is free parking in the Green event car park. This car park is accessible throughout the entire day on Sunday.